Residents in Caddo and three neighboring parishes are owed more than $50 million in Unclaimed Property and can get help searching for their money at Mall St. Vincent in Shreveport today.
"Our Unclaimed Property team will be at the mall to help you look through our computer database and file a claim," said State Treasurer Ron Henson.
"The event is free to the public, and if you are lucky enough to find a large dollar amount, we'll even notarize it for you free of charge. We always have a terrific turnout at these events. This past August we returned more than $114,300 to Shreveport area residents" said Henson.
The Treasury is holding more than $750 million in Unclaimed Property that is waiting to be claimed by Louisiana residents and businesses. This amount includes:
Northwest Louisiana Unclaimed Property
Parish
Amount
Number of Individual Claims
Caddo Parish
$37.7 million
332,975
Bossier Parish
$10.0 million
113,875
Red River Parish
$617,889
6,310
DeSoto Parish
$2.5 million
25,191
Unclaimed Property employees will be stationed at The Turtle Pond at Center Court from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Mall St. Vincent located at 1133 St. Vincent Avenue in Shreveport. It's recommended that individuals attending Saturday's event bring a valid photo ID and Social Security Card to speed up the processing of claims.
The average Unclaimed Property claim is around $900 and usually includes old savings and checking accounts, payroll checks, CDs, stocks and dividends, insurance proceeds, oil and gas royalty payments, utility deposits and similar funds. The Treasury will issue and mail checks for all approved Unclaimed Property claims after Saturday's event.
Since 1972, the Unclaimed Property Program has returned more than $407 million to more than 463,000 Louisiana citizens. Louisiana residents who cannot attend the event on Saturday can search for missing money online at www.latreasury.com or call the Treasury's toll-free hotline at 1-888-925-4127 (Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.).
State Treasurer Ron Henson joined us in studio Friday morning with all the information you need to know about the event.