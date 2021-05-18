SHREVEPORT, La. - As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, there is another major health issue still plaguing communities across the ArkLaTex, opioid abuse with lawmakers taking notice.
"In anticipation of major settlements in actions against the companies that have helped to fuel America's opioid epidemic," said Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry.
Landry has announced new plans on funding the state's drug court through opioid settlement money. A record amount of Americans and ArkLaTex residents are abusing opioids and prescription pills, Landry said.
According to the CDC the number of users has surged during the pandemic. In 2019, the organization reported 10 million Americans over the age of 12 misused opioids, but estimates say that number has jumped to more than 12 million.
Bill Rose, Executive Director at the Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse said, "we started seeing 12% up to a 20% increase in our area. We're an essential service that people need so it wasn't really an option to say we can't put you in detox or we can't treat you for substance abuse." At CADA, the Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse of Northwest Louisiana, officials say the stresses associated with the COVID pandemic only added to an already troubling situation.
"Anxiety and stress. Nationally and we've seen it here about a 17% increase in the cases of anxiety disorder which increased significantly from the prior year. The same thing with depressive disorders," added Rose.
One of those people that knows the dangers of drug use all too well is Susan Garcia, the Director of Client Relations at CADA. Ten years ago she was user herself, but after a decade of battling addiction and a recent arrest she knew she had to make a change, the judge in her case agreed. "At that point I knew that I wanted help and I knew that I couldn't do it by myself. I just couldn't stop. I asked him if he would let me go to treatment and he sent me," Garcia told KTBS.
After putting in her time in treatment, Garcia wanted to put the knowledge she learned on the streets, to improving lives in the nine parishes surrounding Shreveport.
She was hired by CADA and immediately got to work launching a number of programs geared to providing treatment and recovery options for those struggling with addiction.
Garcia added, "I like to utilize that and let them know I've been there before. I remember when I was there or that happened to me or when I did that, but there is another way. What is your favorite part of your job now? It is my favorite part of my job."
For people workers like Garcia the battle to save lives from addiction will continue, as they wait for more phones to ring by those looking for help.
For more information the services offered at CADA and how you can take advantage, check out their website www.cadanwla.org