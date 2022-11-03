SHREVEPORT, La. -Free trees.
That's right, on Friday Shreveport Green, State Farm and the Arbor Day Foundation will give away 500 trees on a first-come, first-serve basis.
A similar tree giveaway in March was a hit, with a long line of people lined up to snatch up every available tree within 45 minutes.
Expanding the tree canopy in Shreveport is seen as a way to combat community impacts from hurricanes, ice and drought and help increase resilience to future severe weather.
"Trees make healthy neighborhoods," said Donna Curtis with Shreveport Green. "Within five years, the positive environmental impact of these 500 trees can include an approximate reduction in 91,000 pounds in carbon emissions as well as potentially alleviating 442,000 gallons of water making it into flood prone areas. But first they need to be planted.”
The trees, which are 6 to 7 feet tall, will be distributed starting at 9 a.m. in the former Sears parking lot at Mall St. Vincent. Species include Shumard oak, live oak, white oak, red maple, bald cypress and magnolia.