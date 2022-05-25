NATCHITOCHES, La. – A tree fell on a rent house on Second Street last night during the thunderstorms that passed through the ArkLaTex.
Mia Claire Huffman, one of the renters, said that she has lived there for three years while attending Northwestern State University.
“It sucks that for my last year of college I am going to have to find a new place to stay,” said Huffman.
Crews were on the scene clearing the tree and loose debris.
The landlord, Steve Brown, is giving the renters a few days to move their stuff out of the house so that he can have a contractor come in and rebuild the front half.
There is no word on if anyone was injured. Natchitoches Police had no comment.