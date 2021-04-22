MANY, La. -- The victims of crime in Sabine Parish were remembered Tuesday with a tree planted in their honor on the property of Project Celebration.
The event was celebrated as part of National Crime Victims' Rights Week.
Project Celebration, the Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office and Sabine Parish District Attorney's Office coordinated the ceremony.
Sheriff Aaron Mitchell attended with some of his deputies, one of whom is Barbara Campbell, who handles crime victims’ services for the sheriff’s department. He gave statistics for the types of crime that have occurred in the first quarter of 2021 in Sabine Parish. Mitchell pledged that his office will continue to work diligently to keep Sabine Parish and its citizens safe.
Project Celebration staff in attendance included Luci Collins, a forensic interviewer at Project Celebration, who described the types of interviews that are conducted for criminal investigations and the services for counseling that are offered through Project Celebration.
Assistant District Attorney Anna Garcie talked about how Crime Victims’ Week began and the importance of the work done by law enforcement and service providers, such as Project Celebration, which helps in preparing cases for prosecution.
District Attorney Don Burkett shared the importance of community safety and ensuring the rights of victims. He introduced victim assistance coordinator Karen Williams and court liaison Angie Ponder, who work directly with victims daily. He pledged that his office will continue, as it has for more than three decades, to seek justice for victims of crime in Sabine Parish.