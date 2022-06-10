SHREVEPORT, La. – The trial of four Shreveport police officers accused in a man’s in-custody death begins Monday in Caddo District Court.
Brian Ross, 27, D’Marea Johnson, 25, Treona McCarter, 28, and James LeClare, 27, are charged with malfeasance in office and negligent homicide in the April 2020 death of Tommie McGlothen Jr.
The four previously waived their rights to a jury trial and instead put their fate in the hands of District Judge Chris Victory.
Ross, Johnson, McCarter and LeClare pleaded not guilty. And as of Friday, there had been no discussions of a plea with the District Attorney’s Office. The trial is expected to last most if not all next week.
McGlothen died in police custody after fighting with the officers who are accused of using force to detain him.
McGlothen, who had a history of mental problems, had two previous encounters with police earlier on the day of his death. He reportedly spit at one of the officers, who wrestled, pepper-sprayed, tasered and hit him.
McGlothen also hit his head on the pavement then was shoved head down in the pack of a patrol unit, where he was left unsupervised for 48 minutes. He was found unresponsive and pronounced dead a short time later at the hospital.
Caddo Parish Coroner Todd Thoma said McGlothen’s death was “natural” but “preventable,” attributing the cause of death to a condition called excited delirium. That is a theory that is not universally accepted among legal and medical experts around the country.
Among the doubters in this case is the McGlothen family attorney. Attorney James Carter called excited delirium “pseudo science.”
The McGlothen family has filed a separate wrongful death lawsuit that is still winding its way through federal court.