SHREVEPORT, La. – A year ago today, Shreveport Police Officer Chateri Payne was on the phone with her grandmother as she walked out of her Midway Avenue home to her patrol unit parked in the driveway.
Payne, a relatively new police academy graduate, was about to start her night shift. By many accounts, Payne was excited to get started on her career with the Shreveport Police Department.
She never really had that chance.
Payne was gunned down in her driveway. Fortunately, her phone was muted so her grandmother didn’t hear the deadly gunshots.
Within days, Shreveport police had three men in custody. Investigators identify Treveon Anderson, Payne’s estranged boyfriend and the father of her daughter, as the alleged triggerman. He, along with Lawrence Pierre II and Glenn Frierson, are awaiting trial on March 9 for second-degree murder. All have pleaded not guilty.
The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund has determined Payne suffered a "line of duty death," and as a result will include her name on a memorial wall of fallen officers in Washington, D.C. The ceremony will be held in May.
The Memorial Fund is also assisting the city of Shreveport, which on behalf of Payne's family, has applied for benefits from state and federal programs that pay survivors of fallen officers. If approved, the family could get up to $500,000. That decision is still pending, Police Chief Ben Raymond told KTBS Thursday.
Payne's name will be added to a local memorial of fallen officers that's on the Shreveport riverfront.
Court records reveal details of Payne’s final days, including her plan to move away from a toxic romance with Anderson. Payne had already found another place to live, put down a deposit and planned to move on Jan. 15 – six days after she was murdered.
Payne’s mother and coworkers are quoted in court documents saying Payne was ready to start a new life without Anderson. The couple had lived together and had a 2-year-old daughter.
Anderson’s case file includes deleted text messages and Google searches from the days and minutes before the shooting, as well as interviews with investigators. It tells the story of a planned-out murder of a woman trying to escape an abusive relationship.
Anderson was implicated by his cousin Pierre, who said he witnessed the shooting. Pierre also admitted to hiding the murder weapon, and he led detectives to it after they began questioning him.
Frierson was also implicated by Pierre, who told police Frierson accompanied him to Payne’s house and left with him after she was killed.
Police said when they questioned Anderson he concocted a false narrative that a man dressed in all black walked up and shot Payne.
Anderson will be back in Caddo District Court on Jan. 30 for a hearing. Frierson recently was sentenced to time in federal prison for an unrelated weapons charge, but he's scheduled to be in state court Jan. 23 for a hearing on the murder charge.