BOSSIER CITY, La - A trial date has been set for the man accused of killing a Louisiana man leading to a week's lone search.
John Hardy is charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of Garrett Wilson.
At his most recent status hearing, a trial date of December 6, 2021 was assigned.
Wilson was reported missing in January 2020. His dismembered body was eventually found just south of Plain Dealing. His head was found miles away.
The two men had a working relationship before Wilson disappeared.