SHREVEPORT, La. – The four Shreveport police officers accused of the death of a man who died in their custody will stand trial on June 13.
Caddo District Judge Chris Victory set the trial date during a court hearing Tuesday.
The four officers -- D'Marea Johnson, 25, Treona McCarter, 28, Brian Ross, 27, and James LeClare, 27 – will be back in court on March 8 for arguments and hearings.
All are charged with malfeasance in office and negligence homicide in connection with the April 2020 death of Tommie McGlothen Jr., who died in police custody after fighting with the Shreveport police officers who are accused of using force to detain him.
McGlothen, who had a history of mental problems and had two other encounters with police earlier that day, spit at one of the officers. The officers wrestled, pepper-sprayed, tasered and hit him.
He also hit his head on the pavement then was shoved head down in the back of a patrol unit, where he was left unsupervised for 48 minutes. He was found unresponsive and was pronounced dead a short time later at the hospital.
The officers attempted to have their charges thrown out. However, Victory denied their motions last month.
Victory will decide the officers’ fates. All have waved a jury trial and instead opted for a bench trial.