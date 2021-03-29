SHREVEPORT, La. – Four Shreveport police officers accused in the death of a Shreveport man last year now have trial dates.
Treona McCarter, 28, Brian Mathew Ross, 27, James LeClare, 27, all of Shreveport, and D’Marea Johnson, 25, of Bossier City appeared in Caddo District Court Monday for hearings. All are charged with negligent homicide and malfeasance in office in the April 5 death of 44-year-old Tommie McGlothen Jr.
The four will be back in court in June for status hearings. Their trial date is set for Dec. 13.
Each pleaded not guilty in November.
McGlothen died after fighting with the Shreveport police officers who are accused of using force to detain him. District Attorney James Stewart has said McGlothen’s death was preventable and the officers’ “violations of use-of-force policy and protective-custody policy demonstrated a reckless disregard for a known risk of harm to McGlothen.”
McGlothen fought with police officers who arrived on Eileen Lane to investigate an attempted car burglary. McGlothen, who had a history of mental problems and had two other encounters with police earlier that day, spit at one of the officers. The officers wrestled, pepper-sprayed, tasered and hit him.
The officers are accused of beating McGlothen with a baton while he was handcuffed. He was pulled to his feet and shoved him to the ground, causing him to hit his head on the pavement. McGlothen was shoved head down in the back of a patrol unit, where he was left unsupervised for 48 minutes.
Fire Department paramedics who had been called to check the condition of one of the officers also checked McGlothen before leaving. McGlothen was later found unresponsive, and the Fire Department then took him to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
Caddo Coroner Todd Thoma’s and an outside forensic pathologist concluded the death was caused by “excited delirium.” The combination of physical force used by police and a delay in getting medical attention for McGlothen contributed to his death, according to the district attorney.
The McGlothen family on March 16 filed a wrongful death lawsuit in federal court against the city of Shreveport, Police Chief Ben Raymond and the four officers. They asked for unspecified damages. The lawsuit was filed five months after the family’s law firm sent a demand letter to the city asking for a $25 million settlement. The city took no action.