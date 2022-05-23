SHREVEPORT, La. – The trial of two of three men accused in the 2020 death of a Green Oaks High School student athlete is on hold for now.
Kolby Moore, 22, and Kendrick Dejuan Moore, 31, were to go to trial Monday for second-degree murder in the shooting death of Minnion Jackson, 17. The trial of a third defendant, La’Travion Anderson, 22, had already been delayed.
The three were scheduled to be tried together. However, an amended indictment filed May 16 severed the trials of Kolby Moore and Kendrick Moore from Anderson’s.
According to police reports, Anderson said the wrong person was shot.
The Caddo District Attorney’s office said additional forensic test results are pending. A new trial date has not been set, but the Moore’s are scheduled to be back in court on July 8 for a status hearing.
Jackson was killed on Aug. 26, 2020 as he was driving home from football practice on Interstate 220 near North Market. Police said the driver of a black SUV pulled up behind him and shots were fired.
Two Green Oaks football coaches told investigators they noticed a black SUV in the parking lot while practice was going on. Another saw someone drive up in a second vehicle drive then leave. Minutes later, a barrage of gunshots were heard nearby. That prompted the coaches to end practice.
Investigators got help in tracking down the vehicle Jackson’s shooters were in when a big rig driver who was traveling behind Jackson told them he witnessed the shooting and caught video on the dash cam of his truck. He said he saw a pistol come out of the window of the SUV, saw glass breaking and heard gunshots.
The next day, a man contacted SPD and said he saw a newer model Chevrolet SUV going at a high rate of speed at the time of the shooting. The driver exited at Benton Road. The man said the back glass of the SUV was partially broken, looking as if it had been shot out.
Shreveport detectives asked the Bossier Sheriff’s Office to use its license plate readers to track down the SUV. That effort eventually led to a rental car belonging to Kolby Moore. They pinged the SUV through OnStar and ultimately found it parked at a Shreveport apartment complex.
Kolby Moore was questioned but denied knowing about the shooting. He told investigators to either give him an attorney or charge him. He was allowed to leave, but an arrest warrant was later issued.
Anderson was arrested on Sept. 6, 2020, and Kolby Moore turned himself in on Sept. 8, 2020.
Kendrick Moore was arrested on Oct. 30 after the U.S. Marshals Violent Offender Task Force and Shreveport police made several attempts to capture him. He was found hiding under a blanket in a closet in a house on Pouncy Lane.
Detectives linked two of the rental cars used in the shooting to a Shreveport car rental agency. A third car connected to an unrelated homicide also came from the same agency.
As a result of an investigation into the rental cars and the agency director’s 101 phone calls exchanged with Kendrick Moore, the director, Destene Harvey, was also arrested and charged with accessory after the fact to second-degree murder. Her trial is set on Aug. 8.