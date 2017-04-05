Trial is set next month for a jail nurse charged in connection to an inmate's death in Texarkana.
Brittany Johnson has been charged with misdemeanor negligent homicide in connection with Morgan Angerbauer's death.
Johnson was the LVN treating Angerbauer at the time she died.
She has pleaded not guilty and is set for trial on May 15th.
Angerbauer's mother, Jennifer Houser, wants Justice for Morgan.
"We have peace with ourselves with her (Johnson). No hatred. We forgave her, but she has to live with what she did to Morgan everyday," explained Houser.
Johnson is free on bond.
Angerbauer's family has also filed a federal lawsuit alleging wrongful death, negligence and civil rights violations.
The next court date for that case is February.