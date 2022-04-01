SHREVEPORT, La. -- Trial is scheduled to begin Monday for a man accused of involvement in the slaying of a Shreveport police officer shot on her way to work in what authorities say was a murder arranged by her soon-to-be ex-boyfriend.
Lawrence Pierre, 24, of Shreveport is the first of three men facing charges of second-degree murder and conspiracy in the death of Chateri Payne. He has pleaded not guilty.
Pending trial are the victim’s one-time boyfriend, 29-year-old Tre’veon Anderson, and Glen Frierson, 41.
The Caddo District Attorney's Office on Tuesday filed amended indictments in their cases. The three were formerly grouped together; however, the amended indictment singles out Pierre then pairs Anderson and Frierson.
Payne was shot outside her Midway Avenue residence as she headed to work the night of Jan. 9, 2019. Police said Payne and Anderson had a two-year-old daughter together but she had decided to leave him and was preparing to move out.
Caddo District Attorney James Stewart declined comment on why Pierre is being tried first, saying he did not want to add to pre-trial publicity ahead of jury selection in Caddo District Court.
Authorities said one of the three defendants was the shooter and the other two were present when Payne was killed and were involved in leaving with the murder weapon and hiding it. Prosecutors have not identified who they believe shot Payne.