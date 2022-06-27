SHREVEPORT, La. – Jury selection got underway Monday afternoon in the trial of a man accused in the shooting deaths of a couple he allegedly kidnapped from a Shreveport mall.
Dewayne Watkins, 38, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the Nov.8, 2018 deaths of Kelly Jose, 43, and Heather Jose, 32. He’s pleaded not guilty.
If convicted, Watkins faces a life in prison since the Caddo District Attorney’s Office is not seeking a death sentence.
The bodies of Kelly and Heather Jose were found in a burning car at a house on Penick Street in Shreveport’s Queensborough neighborhood. Police said the couple was leaving Mall St. Vincent when Watkins approached them and asked to use Heather’s cell phone. Then they gave him a ride.
Watkins is accused of shooting Kelly Jose then forcing Heather Jose to drive to an ATM and get money before driving to the abandoned house, where she also was shot. Firefighters responding to a house fire found the couple's bodies in their car.
Watkins was arrested days later at a house two blocks away from where the couple was found dead. He was apprehended after a nearly six-hour standoff that ended when he went out the window and tried to run.
Kelly Jose was a civilian employee assigned to the 2nd Logistics Readiness Squadron at Barksdale Air Force Base and an Air Force reservist. He joined the Air Force in 1998 and the reserves in April 2007.
Heather Jose owned a cleaning company and drove for a ride-sharing company. The couple had moved to Shreveport from Waskom, Texas.