NEW YORK CITY - Children across the country are getting ready to go trick-or-treating.
The CDC says outdoor activities are safer than indoor and that people should avoid crowded and poorly ventilated spaces. This as children across the country are closer to getting vaccinated. The FDA has granted emergency authorization for Pfizer's COVID vaccine for kids 5 to 11. 28 million children could be eligible as soon as Wednesday the day after the CDC is expected to sign off.
Data shows it's 91 percent effective in young children, with no reports of serious safety concerns. But a Kaiser Family Foundation poll found only 27 percent of parents want to get their kids vaccinated right away.