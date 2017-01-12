A Sabine Parish man identified in court documents as the one who shot a man after abducting him during a botched drug deal pleaded guilty Tuesday in Texas.
Gary Cutright, 22, of Zwolle, pleaded guilty to federal charges of conspiracy to commit kidnapping. He remains jailed pending sentencing later this year.
Two others accused in the same crime -- Cory Carnell Mitchell, 28, of Tenaha, Texas, and Montonious Robinson, no address listed -- also pleaded guilty in separate hearings this week in federal court in Texas.
That brings to four the number of men pleading guilty in the December 2015 crime spree. Quannell Newton, 36, of Many, entered his plea in November.
Newton and Cutright were arrested in Sabine Parish in January 2016 following the report of a Zwolle child’s abduction. The 7-year-old was the subject of a statewide endangerment alert issued on Dec. 31, 2015. He was located unharmed hours later in Texas.
A Texas grand jury the same month indicted Cutright, Newton and Mitchell on charges of conspiracy to commit kidnapping, kidnapping and possession of a firearm during a violent crime. The charges are not related to the child’s abduction.
Robinson was arrested Oct. 26 on a pending indictment.
Pleas from all four still must be signed off by the judge in the U.S. District Court’s Eastern Division in Tyler, Texas.
According to previously filed court documents, the crime stemmed from a deal to sell methamphetamine. The victim, only identified in court records as T.S., drove from Carthage to Logansport to pick up the drugs but ended up being tied up by Cutright and Newton then shot in the leg as he tried to run away.
T.S. promised to hand over money from a safe in his Carthage home. But while en route, he jumped from the car. Cutright shot T.S. in the head, prosecutors said.
T.S. was left in the highway. He was later taken to a Tyler hospital. He survived the gunshot.
DeSoto Parish investigators retrieved surveillance video from Logansport Truck Stop that connected Cutright to T.S., who also picked Cutright from a photo line-up and confirmed the location of a house in Logansport where the robbery and kidnapping took place.
The connection between T.S. and the child who was abducted has not been disclosed.