BOSSIER CITY, La. (AP) - Three people are in custody in north Louisiana accused of robbing a man who had just cashed an $1,800 check.
Bossier Parish Sheriff's detectives said the suspects, Chrewshad Thomas, Billie Wilson and Ryan Tyrone, all from Lake Charles, agreed to give the man -- who is from Sulphur -- a ride on Wednesday to Bayou Dorcheat Correctional Center in Minden to retrieve a stimulus check that was mailed there after his incarceration.
They found somewhere to cash the check and he agreed to pay $200, plus travel expenses to the trio, but things went south. The victim said he put his remaining cash in his front pocket and the men assaulted him, took his money and kicked him out of the car on Texas Avenue and had even taken his shoes. The man walked to a nearby church and called police.
Deputies later found the car and arrested the trio on several charges including armed robbery and drug charges. All of the cash has been recovered and will be returned to the victim.