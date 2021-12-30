SHREVEPORT, La. - New Year's Day 2022 is happening on Saturday and Trooper Jonathan Odom of the Louisiana State Police Troop G has the best tips on how everyone can have a safe and fun holiday weekend.
Trooper Odom advises for everyone to have a plan in place before the weekend begins. It is encouraged for everyone to have a designated driver that hasn't consumed any amount of alcohol, taken any medication or drugs.
Due to many people being off work on weekends, Trooper Odom says that there could be a potential increase in traffic on the highways, which he warns everyone to drive safely in order to prevent accidents.
"Refrain from drinking and driving, designate a separate driver, always wear your seatbelt, avoid distractions while driving and have children buckled up well in proper car seats," said Trooper Odom.
Although fireworks are a typical tradition of celebrating New Year's Day, Trooper Odom informs us on how to keep them from becoming a potential hazard.
"Remember to pop fireworks in a safe location and have a good source of water nearby incase of ignited," said Trooper Odom. "To report a fire dial 911 so that the fire can be properly distinguished."
Trooper Odom says that if you're suspecting of another driver on the road to be impaired, to contact Louisiana State Police at any troop by dialing *577.