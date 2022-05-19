Fatal crash

LOGANSPORT, La. -- A single vehicle crash just before midnight Wednesday claimed the life of a Mansfield man, state police said Thursday in a news release. 

The crash happened on state Highway 191 south of Pierce Road in DeSoto Parish. 

Troopers said the victim, Jon Temple, 40, was traveling north in a 2009 GMC Sierra when he left the road and hit a tree. Temple, who was unrestrained, was pronounced dead on the scene by the DeSoto Parish coroner.

Troopers say impairment is a suspected factor in this crash as well as the lack of seat belt usage. 

Report a typo on this article
0
0
2
1
1

Tags



Recommended for you

Load comments