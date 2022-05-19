LOGANSPORT, La. -- A single vehicle crash just before midnight Wednesday claimed the life of a Mansfield man, state police said Thursday in a news release.
The crash happened on state Highway 191 south of Pierce Road in DeSoto Parish.
Troopers said the victim, Jon Temple, 40, was traveling north in a 2009 GMC Sierra when he left the road and hit a tree. Temple, who was unrestrained, was pronounced dead on the scene by the DeSoto Parish coroner.
Troopers say impairment is a suspected factor in this crash as well as the lack of seat belt usage.