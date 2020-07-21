Tropical Depression #7 formed in the central Atlantic Tuesday afternoon.
The National Hurricane Center estimates the winds are at 35 mph. Movement is to the west.
The forecast shows the storm intensifying slowly and pushing into the Caribbean over the next week.
Follow the tropics with the KTBS 3 Hurricane Tracker.
The National Hurricane Center is watching another disturbance in the tropics. It was located in the eastern Gulf of Mexico near Florida Tuesday afternoon.
This system could strengthen over the next few days before moving into southeast Texas late in the week. Rain from this system could reach the ArkLaTex.
Stay Connected
RELATED CONTENT - Click here for the very latest MEGA 3 StormTeam forecast
It's easy to be weather-wise. Keep up with all of the very latest weather developments with the MEGA 3 StormTeam. Joe Haynes, Brian Fowler and Neil Shaw are always on stand-by to help you ride out the storm and keep you and your family safe. You'll also want to arm yourself with the MEGA 3 StormTeam app available for Apple and Android devices. When necessary, look for LIVE coverage on all of your KTBS 3 Now connected devices including KTBS 3.2 and ktbs.com.
Also, use #ktbswx on social media to report damage, flooding or post images and video. Please remember, SAFETY FIRST.