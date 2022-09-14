Tropical Disturbance 9.14.22

NEW ORLEANS - Hurricane forecasters on Wednesday were tracking a disturbance in the Atlantic that could develop into a tropical depression and make its way toward the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

The system became better organized overnight and "only a slight increase in organization" would lead to the formation of a tropical depression, forecasters said in their 7 a.m. outlook.

It has a 70% chance of developing into a tropical depression within 48 hours, according to the National Hurricane Center. The next available name is Fiona, if it strengthens into a tropical storm.

