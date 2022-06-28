NEW ORLEANS - A short-lived tropical depression could form this week off the coast of Texas, hurricane forecasters said Tuesday afternoon.
The disturbance, currently called Invest 95L, is expected to bring rain to Texas and south Louisiana. Some areas may experience street flooding from the heavy rainfall, according to the National Weather Service in Slidell.
The Hurricane Hunters are scheduled to investigate the Gulf disturbance on Wednesday, officials said. The system would have to strengthen to at least a tropical storm to get a name.
The National Hurricane Center also is tracking two systems in the Atlantic. One is expected to strengthen into a tropical storm in a day or so. The next available name is Bonnie.
