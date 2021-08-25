NEW ORLEANS - A tropical system heading for the Gulf of Mexico has an 80% chance of developing into at least a tropical depression, hurricane forecasters said Wednesday.
It's too early to tell if it could be a threat to Louisiana, but some of the long-range forecasting models predict it will make landfall long the Gulf Coast.
The disturbance is one of three systems forecasters are tracking in the Caribbean and Atlantic. If any of the systems gain tropical storm status, it would be named Ida.
The shaded area on the graphic is where a storm could develop and is not a track. The National Hurricane Center releases a track when a tropical depression forms or is about to form.
There's a tropical wave over Colombia and the Caribbean, and forecasters said a low pressure system is expected to form from this disturbance in the next day or so.
It has a 80% chance of developing into a tropical depression within five days.
The disturbance is expected to move northwest across the Caribbean, across the Yucatan peninsula of Mexico and then into the western Gulf of Mexico by Sunday.
It's too soon to tell where the system could go once it gets to the Gulf of Mexico, but forecasters said conditions could be favorable for additional development to occur.