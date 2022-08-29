NEW ORLEANS - A tropical depression is likely to form in the Atlantic Ocean later this week, hurricane forecasters said Monday morning. It's one of four disturbances they are tracking in the Caribbean and Atlantic.
The active tropical outlook comes on the anniversaries of Hurricane Katrina and Hurricane Ida. It's also the busiest time of the Atlantic hurricane season in terms of storm development.
It is too early to tell if any of the current disturbances could eventually reach the continental U.S. The next available storm name is Danielle.
