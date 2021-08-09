MIAMI - A tropical depression is likely to form Monday near the Caribbean Sea, hurricane forecasters said Monday morning.
It would be named Fred if it strengthens into a tropical storm.
The system is one of two disturbances the National Hurricane Center is tracking in the Atlantic basin. It's too early to tell if either could be a threat to Louisiana.
The shaded area on the graphic is where a storm could develop and is not a track. The National Hurricane Center releases a track when a tropical depression forms or is about to form.
The categories, in order of increasing strength, are tropical depression, tropical storm and hurricane (categories 1 through 5).
A tropical depression is likely to form by Monday night near the Lesser Antilles, forecasters said.
As of 7 a.m. Monday, a low pressure system was about 150 miles east of Barbados. Showers and thunderstorms associated with it have become more concentrated overnight, forecasters said.
Environmental conditions are conducive for additional development, forecasters said, and it has a 70% chance of developing into at least a tropical depression within 48 hours.
The disturbance is moving west to northwest at 10 to 15 mph. It's expected to reach portions of the Lesser Antilles late Monday and then move near the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Tuesday. It could be near Hispaniola by the middle of the week.
Tropical storm watches and warnings could be issued later Monday, forecasters said, for portions of the islands. Heavy rains and flooding are likely for the Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.
Forecasters are tracking a low pressure system several hundred miles east of the Lesser Antilles. It's moving west to southwest at 10 mph.
Showers and thunderstorms associated with it remain disorganized, and forecasters said development is becoming less likely during the next few days.
It has a 20% chance of developing into at least a tropical depression within five days.