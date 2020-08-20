MIAMI - The National Hurricane Center has issued advisories on Tropical Depression Thirteen and newly formed Tropical Depression 14.
Depression 14 has formed in the Caribbean and is forecasted to track over the Yucatan Peninsula and into the Gulf of Mexico by this weekend. Once in the Gulf it will have a chance to possibly become a named storm as it moves toward the west-northwest.
Interests in Honduras and the Yucatan Peninsula should closely monitor the progress of this system. The disturbance will likely produce heavy rains across a large portion of Central America and southeastern Mexico into the weekend.
Depression 13 is located several hundred miles east of the northern Leeward Islands. An Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft is scheduled to investigate the disturbance system Thursday.