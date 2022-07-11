NEW ORLEANS - A disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico could drop up to 8 inches of rain in parts of southeast Louisiana this week, forecasters said Monday. It's also expected to dump rain on Mississippi, Alabama and the Florida panhandle, regardless of development.
The Gulf disturbance has a 30% chance of developing into at least a tropical depression this week, the National Hurricane Center said in its 7 a.m. outlook. If the system strengthens into a tropical storm, the next available name is Danielle.
Showers and thunderstorms will be possible all week in south Louisiana from the system, forecasters with the National Weather Service in Slidell said. Rainfall rates could be more than 2 inches per hour.
