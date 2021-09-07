NEW ORLEANS - A tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico is expected to head to Florida and the bulk of its rain should stay east of Louisiana, hurricane forecasters said Tuesday.
However, southeast Louisiana is expected to get rain from a stalled frontal boundary that's not related to the tropical system, according to the National Weather Service in Mobile.
Showers and thunderstorms are likely Tuesday and Wednesday, but the rest of the week is expected to be mostly sunny.
Meanwhile in the Atlantic, Hurricane Larry is a large Category 3 storm.
Here's what to know about the tropics as of 7 a.m. Tuesday.
Forecasters are tracking a disturbance over the Gulf of Mexico that's expected to head north toward Florida and the Gulf Coast.
It has a 30% chance of developing into at least a tropical depression within five days and will be named Mindy if it strengthens into a tropical storm.
As of 7 a.m., disorganized showers and thunderstorms associated with the system were over the Gulf of Mexico.
The system is expected to move slowly northeast over the next couple of days, the National Hurricane Center said. It should reach the coast by Wednesday night.
The shaded area on the graphic is where a storm could develop and is not a track. The National Hurricane Center releases a track when a tropical depression forms or is about to form.
Environmental conditions are expected to be "marginally" conducive for "some limited development" as the system nears the Gulf Coast on Wednesday, forecasters said. The disturbance then is expected to cross Florida and head into the Atlantic.
Some development is possible once it emerges into the Atlantic late this week, forecasters said.
Hurricane Larry is a large, powerful storm in the Atlantic, forecasters said in their morning advisory.
The Hurricane Hunters, a specialized Air Force Reserve team flying a reconnaissance aircraft, are scheduled to investigate Hurricane Larry later in the day.
As of 4 a.m., it was about 830 miles southeast of Bermuda and is moving northwest at 10 mph. A tropical storm watch could be issued later in the day for Bermuda.
Larry has winds of 120 mph, making it a Category 3 hurricane. Category 3 storms and stronger are considered major hurricanes by the National Hurricane Center.
Some gradual weakening is expected during the next several days.
Swells generated by Larry will affect the Lesser Antilles, the Greater Antilles, and the Bahamas. They should reach Bermuda by the end of the week. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.
"Significant" swells are expected to reach the U.S. East Coast by mid-week and continue through the end of the week.
The next available name is Mindy. Systems are named when they strengthen into tropical storms.