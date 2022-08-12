NEW ORLEANS - Hurricane forecasters on Friday morning were tracking a tropical disturbance off the coast of southeastern Louisiana.
The system in the Gulf of Mexico is expected to head west toward Texas, according to the latest update from the National Hurricane Center.
Heavy rain is expected in southeast Louisiana and Texas, regardless of further development, forecasters said.
The system has a 10% chance of development within five days. If it strengthens into a tropical storm, the next available name is Danielle.
Read more on the Gulf system from our news partner The New Orleans Advocate.