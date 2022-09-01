Tropical Storm Danielle Currents (National Hurricane Center)
Tropical Storm Danielle Currents (National Hurricane Center)

Tropical Storm Danielle formed in the north Atlantic on Thursday afternoon.  Winds were 60 mph with higher gusts and movement was at only 2 mph according to the National Hurricane Center.

Forecast for Tropical Storm Danielle (National Hurricane Center)

The forecast calls for Danielle to remain in the North Atlantic over the next 5 days.  The storm is predicted to become our first hurricane of the season!  Danielle is currently not a threat to the ArkLaTex.

2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season Names (National Hurricane Center)

Tropical Storm Danielle is the 4th named storm of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

Tropical Satellite Image with the Latest Tropical Activity (National Hurricane Center)

Two other disturbances are roaming the Atlantic with the possibility of development.  The system near the Windward Islands has the highest chance.

GFS Model Forecast

It's also forecast to stay in the Atlantic for the next several days.  Both the GFS Model and

European Model Forecast

the European bring the storm north toward Bermuda by late next week.

Follow the tropics with the KTBS 3 Hurricane Tracker.

