Tropical Storm Fiona was approaching the northern Windward Islands on Friday afternoon. Tropical Storm Warnings were in effect. According to the National Hurricane Center, Fiona had winds of 50 mph and was moving west at 15 mph.
The forecast shows Fiona moving west through the northern Caribbean islands during the next few days. By early next week, Fiona could turn north and possibly strengthen into a hurricane near the Bahamas.
Current forecast thinking keeps this storm away from the ArkLaTex!
