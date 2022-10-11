Tropical Storm Karl formed in the southern Gulf of Mexico in the Bay of Campeche on Tuesday afternoon. Winds were 40 mph with gusts to 50 as of the late afternoon advisory from the National Hurricane Center. Movement was slow to the northwest at 6 mph.
Tropical Storm Watches are in effect for the southwest gulf coast of Mexico near Veracruz and Tampico.
The forecast calls for Karl to turn southwestward toward Mexico during the next few days. It could make landfall as a Tropical Storm in that area later this week.
At this time, Karl doesn't appear to be a threat to the upper gulf coast or the ArkLaTex.
