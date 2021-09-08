Satellite Image of Tropical Storm Mindy
Satellite Image of Tropical Storm Mindy

Tropical Storm Mindy formed in the northeast Gulf of Mexico Wednesday afternoon.

Stats on Tropical Storm Mindy from the National Hurricane Center

Winds were 45 mph with the storm moving rapidly northeast at 21 mph.

Tropical Storm Warning for the North Florida Gulf Coast

Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect for the northern Florida gulf coast.  Winds over 39 mph are expected later tonight.

National Hurricane Center Forecast for Tropical Storm Mindy

The National Hurricane Center Forecast has Mindy making landfall near Port St. Joe, Florida as a Tropical Storm late Wednesday night.

Forecast Rain Amounts from Tropical Storm Mindy

The fast moving storm may drop near an inch of rain across the Florida panhandle with isolated heavier amounts.

Mindy is not a threat to the Louisiana coast or the ArkLaTex.

Follow this storm and the rest of the tropics with the KTBS 3 Hurricane Tracker.

