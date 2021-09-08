Radar Image of Tropical Storm Mindy
Radar Image of Tropical Storm Mindy

Tropical Storm Mindy developed Wednesday afternoon in the northern Gulf of Mexico.  A few hours later, the storm made landfall just southeast of Mexico Beach in the Florida panhandle.  Radar images show the center of the circulation hugging the coast signifying an official landfall.

Radar Image Close Up of Mindy

Close up image at 9:05 p.m. revealed the center near Eastpoint, Florida.

Current Stats on Mindy from the National Hurricane Center

At 9:15 p.m., Mindy had 45 mph sustained winds with higher gusts.  Movement was northeast at 21 mph.

Tropical Storm Warnings for the North Florida Gulf Coast

Tropical Storm Warnings continued along the coast as winds over 39 mph were occurring.

National Hurricane Center Forecast for Mindy

The National Hurricane Center forecast has Mindy racing northeast into the Atlantic by Thursday afternoon.

Rainfall Forecast for Tropical Storm Mindy

Mindy's rapid movement will keep the storm from dropping too much rainfall.  Totals near an inch are possible over Florida and south Georgia.

Track Mindy and the rest of the tropics with the KTBS 3 Hurricane Tracker.

