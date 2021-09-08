Tropical Storm Mindy developed Wednesday afternoon in the northern Gulf of Mexico. A few hours later, the storm made landfall just southeast of Mexico Beach in the Florida panhandle. Radar images show the center of the circulation hugging the coast signifying an official landfall.
Close up image at 9:05 p.m. revealed the center near Eastpoint, Florida.
At 9:15 p.m., Mindy had 45 mph sustained winds with higher gusts. Movement was northeast at 21 mph.
Tropical Storm Warnings continued along the coast as winds over 39 mph were occurring.
The National Hurricane Center forecast has Mindy racing northeast into the Atlantic by Thursday afternoon.
Mindy's rapid movement will keep the storm from dropping too much rainfall. Totals near an inch are possible over Florida and south Georgia.
