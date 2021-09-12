You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tropical Storm Nicholas forms in Gulf, heavy rainfall expected for Texas, Louisiana coasts

  • Comments
TS Nicholas

National Hurricane Center
TS Nicholas sat

National Hurricane Center

NEW ORLEANS - Tropical Storm Nicholas has formed in the Gulf of Mexico, the National Hurricane Center said Sunday morning. 

Nicholas wind arrival

National Hurricane Center
Nicholas Rainfall

National Weather Service

Nicholas is forecast to approach the middle of the Texas coast as a strong tropical storm on Tuesday, the NHC said in a 10 a.m. update. Tropical storm conditions are possible along portions of the middle and upper Texas coast late Monday night and Tuesday.

Nicholas has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph and is moving northwest at 13 mph.

The Texas and Louisiana coasts are expected to receive periods of heavy rainfall today through mid-week. 

Nicholas is expected to produce total rainfall of 5 to 10 inches.

Life-threatening storm surge along the Texas coast is possible.

Report a typo on this article
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you



Load comments

News & Weather Email Updates