Satellite Image of Tropical Storm Nicholas
Satellite Image of Tropical Storm Nicholas

Satellite image of Tropical Storm Nicholas showed a disorganized storm as of late Sunday evening.

Current Stats for Tropical Storm Nicholas from the National Hurricane Center

The National Hurricane Center indicated the weak system had 40 mph winds and was barely moving.

Tropical Storm Warnings for the Texas Coast

Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect along the Texas gulf coast.  39 mph or higher winds are expected in the next 36 hours.

National Hurricane Center Forecast for Tropical Storm Nicholas

The National Hurricane Center forecast takes the storm into Texas and Louisiana over the next 5 days.  The white shading indicates the uncertainty of this outlook.

