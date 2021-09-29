Tropical Storm Victor formed in the eastern Atlantic Wednesday afternoon.
It became the 20th named storm of the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season. Average is 14. Last year, we saw 30!
Victor had 40 mph estimated winds Wednesday evening according to the National Hurricane Center. Movement was to the west.
The forecast calls for Victor to become a hurricane over the next 24 hours. This storm is expected to stay in the Atlantic.
Track Victor and the rest of the Atlantic Basin activity with the KTBS 3 Hurricane Tracker.