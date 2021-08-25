NEW ORLEANS - A tropical system heading for the Gulf of Mexico could bring "dangerous impacts" to the Louisiana coast, including storm surge, wind and heavy rainfall, hurricane forecasters said Wednesday afternoon.
The threat extends to the Texas coast and the Mexican state of Tamaulipas, the National Hurricane Center said in its 1 p.m. update. It's too soon to pinpoint what areas could get hit and how severe the impacts could be.
Some long-range forecasting models predict the storm will make landfall along the Gulf Coast. However, those models often change, especially this far out.
Forecasters with the National Hurricane Center encouraged residents to monitor the storm, but said there's a large uncertainty about the system since a named storm hasn't formed yet. The next available storm names are Ida and Julian.