NEW ORLEANS - A tropical depression or tropical storm is expected to form Thursday and be in the Gulf of Mexico by Friday night, hurricane forecasters said.
It will be named Ida or Julian if it strengthens into a tropical storm.
The system could bring "potentially dangerous impacts" to the Louisiana coast, including storm surge, wind and heavy rainfall, the National Hurricane Center said in its 7 a.m. Thursday update.
Forecasters cautioned the entire U.S. Gulf Coast - Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and the Florida panhandle - to monitor the storm. It's too soon to pinpoint what areas could get hit and how severe the damage could be.
If the system heads to Louisiana, "significant impacts" could be possible by late Sunday or Monday, forecasters with the National Weather Service in Slidell said.
As of 7 a.m. Thursday, a storm had not formed. Forecasters are watching a low pressure system over the Caribbean Sea about 150 miles southwest of Jamaica. The system continues to show signs of organization, they said.
It has a 90% chance of developing into a tropical depression within 48 hours.
The Hurricane Hunters, a specialized Air Force Reserve team flying a reconnaissance aircraft, are scheduled to investigate the system Thursday afternoon.