Tropical Analysis of the Atlantic Basin as of Wednesday
SHREVEPORT, La. - The tropics continue on the quiet side at this time.  There are a few tropical waves moving across the Atlantic.  The National Hurricane Center doesn't expect any of these waves to develop into a tropical depression or storm over the next few days.

Storms So Far in 2022

So far, we have seen 3 named storms...Alex, Bonnie and Colin.  Next up is Danielle.

Storm Frequency (National Hurricane Center)

On average, once we reach August, September and October, the storm frequency really picks up.  It peaks around September 10th.

Hurricane Season Information (National Hurricane Center)

An average year includes 14 named storms, 7 hurricanes and 4 majors.  Both Colorado State University and NOAA are predicting above average seasons.  Warmer than average sea-surface temperatures and a moderate La Nina could confirm those predictions.

