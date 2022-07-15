SHREVEPORT, La. - The tropical satellite image from Friday evening shows a rather benign state of affairs in the tropical Atlantic.
According to the National Hurricane Center, we just have a few tropical waves moving across the Atlantic. Thus, development is not expected over the next 5 days.
So far this season, we've seen three named storms...Alex, Bonnie and Colin...all tropical storms. Next up is Danielle.
Tropical storm activity on average doesn't really pick up until August and peaks in early September. This is due to the Atlantic tropical waters warming above 80 degrees.
Hurricane season officially started June 1st and lasts until the end of November. On average, the National Hurricane Center says 14 named storms, 7 hurricanes and 4 major ones occur per season (1991-2020). Both Colorado State University and NOAA seem to think that this year will be above average in storms. Their reasoning...warmer than average tropical waters and the lack of El Nino.
Follow the tropics 24/7 the KTBS 3 Hurricane Tracker.