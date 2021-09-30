BELCHER, La -- For more than two decades the taps have turned with water that people sometimes can't drink, bathe, or even wash clothes with. But help will soon flow to three villages in northern Caddo Parish.
Belcher, Dixie, and Gilliam -- which form the Bel-Di-Gil Water Co-op -- have been unable to pay for improvements to their aging system. They've also faced fines for filthy water.
But a $2.3 million government grant will wash those troubles away, as Bel-Di-Gil gets taken over by Blanchard's system.
Blanchard has a six year old water treatment plant that's running at only half capacity. Mayor Jim Galambos says it was built for growth and consolidation. And now they'll be getting about 350 new customers.
"These extra water sales will mean that we don't have to do double digit increases in our water. So it helps the citizens of Blanchard who sponsored the project and took the risk. And then it helps another community by providing them with good sustainable water," Galambos said.
"It will bring in $50, $60,000 more a year, which will help the town of Blanchard offset the price increases for chemicals. Chemical costs are in double digit increase -- 18-25% increases right now in chemical costs, Galambos added.
And he says all towns involved could benefit.
"Putting the water system all the way up to Belcher will encourage economic growth along the exits of I-49 corridor," Galambos said, adding that the Caddo Parish Commission is considering tax incentives for new businesses.
Andy Craig, Bel-Di-Gil Water Board President, says, "It's a win-win-win deal. A win for us in that we're going to get better quality water with a sustainable source. A win for Blanchard because it's going to utilize some of the excess capacity in their plant."
Craig says it's also a win for Louisiana, which will get rid of the headache of Bel-Di-Gil's problem plagued system.
Pipes are stacked up in Belcher, waiting for approval from the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers to allow the contractor to bore under Twelve Mile Bayou to connect the system. Galambos and Craig hope Blanchard water is flowing to the neighboring villages by February or March.