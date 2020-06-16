FLORIEN, La. -- Mountain Dew was left scattered along U.S. Highway 171 in south Sabine Parish early this morning when an 18-wheeler crashed and went off the roadway, landing between the northbound and southbound bridges.
South Sabine Fire Department said in a Facebook post that its firefighters responded to the crash around 5:30 a.m. It happened just south of Florien.
The department extended appreciation to Hornbeck and Anacoco fire departments for providing mutual aid, the Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office, Med Express, Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development and Med-Evac for their services.
No details about the crash or the condition of the driver were given, other than to say, "Our prayers are with the driver for a speedy recovery."