Police are searching for a man who crashed his truck into the Cash in a Flash Pawn Shop on North Market St.
Police say he drove his truck, a 1993-95 model Dodge, in reverse through a brick wall into the store then he took multiple .22-caliber rifles.
The truck had no tailgate but did have a rack in the back. The suspected thief is described as a black male around 6 feet, 2 inches tall. He was wearing blue jeans, a grey hoodie and also wore a blue mask over his face.
Call Shreveport police with any information on the crime.