SHREVEPORT, La. - The Freedom Convoy in Canada drew headlines for weeks as truckers drove across the country and met in Ottawa to protest the mandates and restrictions related to COVID-19 that were implemented by the Canadian government.
A similar protest called the American Freedom Convoy is going to be making its way through the ArkLaTex this week. It's supposed to leave Texarkana, Ark., on Wednesday at 3 p.m., travel south on Interstate 49 to Interstate 220 then over to Interstate 20 east to Monroe.
It's one of at least six convoys around the country that are scheduled to meet up in the Washington, D.C, area.
"This movement, this truckers movement is about unity. It's time for us to quit feeling divided and come together on the freedoms that we've all grown up in and been used to and quit allowing that government overreach to make us feel divided," said Vivette Middlebrooks, convoy supporter and Benton resident. "This isn't a Democrat versus Republican, a vaccinated versus a un-vaccinated. This convoy that's coming through, some voted for Biden, some voted for Trump. The majority of them are vaccinated. It's not about that ... it's about freedom and we see what happened in Canada and what's happening in other parts of the country and we feel that's happening to us slowly but surely. If we don't stand up and have our voices heard, where are we going to end up?"
The convoy is supposed to be in the Washington D.C. area on March 7. The group that is coming through the ArkLaTex said in its press release there are no plans to clog streets or cause any disruptions. Supporters say they will be lined up on overpasses and side streets to have their voices heard.