SHREVEPORT, La. - A truck driver was shot in an apparent robbery attempt in Shreveport Sunday morning.
It happened around 3-am behind the Blue Beacon Truck Wash.
According to police the truck driver was walking back to his truck from the Quick Trip Truck stop when he was approached by a man in his 20s.
Police say the truck driver did not cooperate and was shot twice in the left arm.
The victim was conscious when he was taken from the scene, according to authorities.
Police are search for a suspect.