GREENWOOD, La. - A trucker wound up in the hospital with a bullet wound to the head after two shootouts at a storage facility related to a dispute over an attempt to repossess his two big rigs.
Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator says the trucker confronted a repo man who was looking for two Peterbilt tractor-trailer rigs that were parked in back of Red Dot Storage, 8890 Greenwood Road, around 11 a.m.
The verbal exchange turned into a gun battle, with the wounded trucker running west and breaking into a unit at the Greenwood Elderly Apartments.
"They confirm he had a head wound. He was acting all crazy, and he wound up running back over here," Sheriff Prator said, standing in front of the taped off crime scene at the storage business.
Prator says the man jumped into a GMC Denali pickup, towing an RV, and got into another gun battle with a Greenwood Police officer who had responded to the scene. The man wound up crashing into the driver of an 18-wheeler who got up in the chaos near the gate to the facility.
"He was trying to escape, hits the18-wheeler and hits the building and turns upside down," Prator says of the wounded owner of the trucks that were to be repossessed.
The suspect's Denali towing the RV could be seen on its side in a drive alongside storage units.
Terrance Grigsby, who was trying to park his 18-wheeler loaded with pipe, described the repo man urging him to call 911 after he first pulled onto the lot. Grigsby then opened the gate for Caddo deputies that were arriving on scene, before pulling his rig forward.
"Next thing I know, a big RV and truck come around the corner. The RV started to laying over. When the RV laid over, the truck pulling it started laying over with it and it laid right into my 18-wheeler," Grigsby said.
Only the truck owner who was trying to escape was wounded. He was sent by ambulance to a hospital. Sheriff Prator says he's expected to be okay.
Prator says his investigators are determining charges to be filed in the case.