SHREVEPORT, La -- With demand up for truck drivers, so is pay and enrollment at a truck driving school, according to its chief.
Diesel Driving Academy has three classes going on now. Company President Bruce Busada says he's added tractors and trailers to meet their needs. Busada says the U.S. is short 80,000 big rig drivers now.
"The main reason is the average age of the truck driver is a lot higher than any other profession. And they're just retiring faster than people are coming in," Busada says.
Busada says industry pay may have led many truckers to hit the exits. But he says pay has now "increased dramatically."
"And from what I'm reading and hearing from trucking companies, there's going to be another pay increase this year," Busada continued. "With the people seeing the need for truck drivers, and the pay for truck drivers has gone up tremendously because of the demand for them, I think they're seeing the advantages and the great opportunities in trucking now," Busada says.
He adds that COVID-19 vaccine mandates affect only a small percentage of truckers, and is not the reason for the shortage. But news over the last year about the supply chain crisis -- and the need for drivers -- have steered students to his school.
Taylor Foster of Bastrop, a father of two children under age 3, lost his security job in December. So he turned to DDA.
"I want to provide better for my family. Just to be able to give my kids the life I never had. I grew up kind of rough," Foster says.
Rashad Stewart, a single dad from New Orleans, has a similar goal.
"The reason I changed my career from construction -- I did it for 15 to 20 years -- got tired of the hard labor. And I wanted to switch my career," Stewart said.
Busada says most students are like Foster and Stewart -- about 30 years old and looking for a better paying career.
Busada says trucking companies will often pay the $6,400 cost for training. Or financial aid is available to students.
He says DDA typically gets about a thousand truckers licensed each year. Busada says they'll start out making $60,000 or more their first year with a company. They can make more once they buy their own tractor-trailer.