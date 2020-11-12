Trump's diversity training order faces lawsuit

FILE - President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Laughlin/Bullhead International Airport, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, in Bullhead City, Ariz. Three civil rights groups are filing a lawsuit challenging Trump’s executive order that banned federal agencies, as well as contractors and grant recipients, from offering certain diversity training which the president has deemed “anti-American.”The NAACP Legal Defense Fund filed the complaint Thursday, Oct. 29, in federal court in Washington, D.C., along with the National Urban League and the National Fair Housing Alliance.

 Evan Vucci

(CNN) -- President Donald Trump signed an executive order banning Americans from investing in Chinese firms that the administration says are owned or controlled by the Chinese military.

The order identifies 31 Chinese companies that it says "enable the development and modernization" of China's military and "directly threaten" US security.

It also bans US investors from owning or trading any securities that originate or are exposed to those firms. This includes pension funds or holding shares in the companies that are banned.

The order, set to take effect January 11, comes as trade and technology battles are heating up between the world's two largest economies.

