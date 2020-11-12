FILE - President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Laughlin/Bullhead International Airport, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, in Bullhead City, Ariz. Three civil rights groups are filing a lawsuit challenging Trump’s executive order that banned federal agencies, as well as contractors and grant recipients, from offering certain diversity training which the president has deemed “anti-American.”The NAACP Legal Defense Fund filed the complaint Thursday, Oct. 29, in federal court in Washington, D.C., along with the National Urban League and the National Fair Housing Alliance.