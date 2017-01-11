Weather Alert

THIS PRODUCT COVERS ARKLATEX AND THE FOUR STATE REGION **TROPICAL STORM LAURA CONTINUES TO PULL AWAY FROM THE AREA** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - THE TROPICAL STORM WARNING HAS BEEN CANCELLED FOR BIENVILLE, BOSSIER, CADDO, CALDWELL, CASS, DE SOTO, GRANT, HARRISON, JACKSON, LA SALLE, MARION, NATCHITOCHES, PANOLA, RED RIVER, SABINE, SABINE, SAN AUGUSTINE, SHELBY, WEBSTER, AND WINN * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A TROPICAL STORM WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR BOWIE, CLAIBORNE, COLUMBIA, HEMPSTEAD, HOWARD, LAFAYETTE, LINCOLN, LITTLE RIVER, MILLER, NEVADA, OUACHITA, SEVIER, UNION, AND UNION * STORM INFORMATION: - ABOUT 70 MILES EAST OF TEXARKANA AR - 33.4N 92.8W - STORM INTENSITY 50 MPH - MOVEMENT NORTH-NORTHEAST OR 15 DEGREES AT 15 MPH SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ TROPICAL STORM LAURA WILL CONTINUE TO WEAKEN AS IT MOVES NORTHEAST OF THE AREA INTO CENTRAL ARKANSAS. AS LAURA PULLS AWAY, A BAND MAY SETUP TO ALLOW FOR FLASH FLOODING IN SOUTHWESTERN ARKANSAS THIS EVENING. IN ADDITION, SOME WIND GUSTS WINDS MAY CONTRIBUTE TO SOME ADDITIONAL TREE DAMAGE AND POWER OUTAGES FOR THE AREA. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * FLOODING RAIN: PROTECT AGAINST DANGEROUS RAINFALL FLOODING HAVING POSSIBLE SIGNIFICANT IMPACTS ACROSS SOUTHWESTERN . POTENTIAL IMPACTS INCLUDE: - MODERATE RAINFALL FLOODING MAY PROMPT EVACUATIONS AND RESCUES. - RIVERS AND TRIBUTARIES MAY QUICKLY BECOME SWOLLEN WITH SWIFTER CURRENTS AND OVERSPILL THEIR BANKS IN A FEW PLACES, ESPECIALLY IN USUALLY VULNERABLE SPOTS. SMALL STREAMS, CREEKS, CANALS, ARROYOS, AND DITCHES OVERFLOW. - FLOOD WATERS CAN ENTER SOME STRUCTURES OR WEAKEN FOUNDATIONS. SEVERAL PLACES MAY EXPERIENCE EXPANDED AREAS OF RAPID INUNDATION AT UNDERPASSES, LOW-LYING SPOTS, AND POOR DRAINAGE AREAS. SOME STREETS AND PARKING LOTS TAKE ON MOVING WATER AS STORM DRAINS AND RETENTION PONDS OVERFLOW. DRIVING CONDITIONS BECOME HAZARDOUS. SOME ROAD AND BRIDGE CLOSURES. ELSEWHERE ACROSS ARKLATEX, LITTLE TO NO IMPACT IS ANTICIPATED. * WIND: PROTECT AGAINST HAZARDOUS WIND HAVING POSSIBLE LIMITED IMPACTS ACROSS THE ARKLAMISS AND SOUTHWESTERN ARKANSAS. POTENTIAL IMPACTS IN THIS AREA INCLUDE: - DAMAGE TO PORCHES, AWNINGS, CARPORTS, SHEDS, AND UNANCHORED MOBILE HOMES. UNSECURED LIGHTWEIGHT OBJECTS BLOWN ABOUT. - MANY LARGE TREE LIMBS BROKEN OFF. A FEW TREES SNAPPED OR UPROOTED, BUT WITH GREATER NUMBERS IN PLACES WHERE TREES ARE SHALLOW ROOTED. SOME FENCES AND ROADWAY SIGNS BLOWN OVER. - A FEW ROADS IMPASSABLE FROM DEBRIS, PARTICULARLY WITHIN URBAN OR HEAVILY WOODED PLACES. HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS ON BRIDGES AND OTHER ELEVATED ROADWAYS. - SCATTERED POWER AND COMMUNICATIONS OUTAGES. ELSEWHERE ACROSS ARKLATEX, LITTLE TO NO IMPACT IS ANTICIPATED. * TORNADOES: NO IMPACTS ARE ANTICIPATED AT THIS TIME ACROSS ARKLATEX. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: NOW IS THE TIME TO STAY INSIDE AND AWAY FROM WINDOWS. LISTEN FOR UPDATES AND BE READY IN CASE YOU LOSE ELECTRICAL POWER. KEEP A BATTERY-POWERED RADIO, CHARGED CELL PHONE AND FLASHLIGHT HANDY. DURING THE PEAK OF THE STORM BE READY TO MOVE QUICKLY. KEEP YOUR SHOES ON AND RAIN GEAR HANDY. BOOTS AND ATHLETIC SHOES OFFER THE BEST FOOT PROTECTION IF YOU BECOME UNEXPECTEDLY EXPOSED TO THE WEATHER. QUICKLY MOVE TO THE SAFEST PLACE WITHIN YOUR SHELTER IF IT BEGINS TO FAIL, PREFERABLY AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR AS LONG AS FLOODING IS NOT A CONCERN. IF YOU ARE IN A LOCATION PRONE TO FLOODING, BE PREPARED TO MOVE TO NEARBY HIGHER GROUND QUICKLY. IF A TORNADO WARNING IS ISSUED FOR YOUR AREA, QUICKLY MOVE TO THE SAFEST PLACE WITHIN YOUR SHELTER. PROTECT YOUR HEAD AND BODY. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - FOR INFORMATION ON APPROPRIATE PREPARATIONS SEE READY.GOV - FOR INFORMATION ON CREATING AN EMERGENCY PLAN SEE GETAGAMEPLAN.ORG - FOR ADDITIONAL DISASTER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION SEE REDCROSS.ORG NEXT UPDATE ----------- THE NEXT LOCAL STATEMENT WILL BE ISSUED BY THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN SHREVEPORT LA AS CONDITIONS WARRANT.